Hendricks (shoulder) will be shut down for at least 2-3 weeks before he's cleared to play catch, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Hendricks has been on the injured list for a week due to a right shoulder strain, and he recently underwent an MRI that didn't reveal any structural damage. However, the right-hander will require more than the minimum of 15 days on the shelf since he won't be able to resume throwing until at least late July. A better timetable for Hendricks' return is unlikely to be revealed until he begins a throwing program.