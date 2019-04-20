Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Fans 11 in first victory

Hendricks (1-3) secured the win by striking out 11 over seven scoreless innings Friday against the Diamondbacks. He allowed three runs and two walks.

Hendricks turned in his most impressive outing of 2019 to this point, blanking Arizona through seven frames while receiving more than enough run support to earn his first win. The 29-year-old has held his opponents to two or fewer runs in three of his four starts, although the issue has been his ability to work deep into ballgames. His longest outing entering the day had been five innings versus the Angels on Saturday. Hendricks will carry a 3.54 ERA with 21 punchouts over 20.1 frames into his next start, which looks to come Thursday against the Dodgers.