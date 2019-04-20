Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Fans 11 in first victory
Hendricks (1-3) secured the win by striking out 11 over seven scoreless innings Friday against the Diamondbacks. He allowed three runs and two walks.
Hendricks turned in his most impressive outing of 2019 to this point, blanking Arizona through seven frames while receiving more than enough run support to earn his first win. The 29-year-old has held his opponents to two or fewer runs in three of his four starts, although the issue has been his ability to work deep into ballgames. His longest outing entering the day had been five innings versus the Angels on Saturday. Hendricks will carry a 3.54 ERA with 21 punchouts over 20.1 frames into his next start, which looks to come Thursday against the Dodgers.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Callup: Chavis worth your time?
The struggling Red Sox call up Michael Chavis to help fill an injury gap at second base, but...
-
They might be aces
Heath Cummings takes a look at five young pitchers who may just be making their ace turn.
-
FBT Podcast: Dropometer; Week 5
The whole Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on all the issues on Friday's show, plus...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start