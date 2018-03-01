Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Feels healthy this spring
Hendricks said he feels healthier this spring compared to last year, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Last spring, Hendricks dealt with a sore hand, which he attributed to doing too much work on the side. "It made sense with me because at that point in the year, my mechanics weren't solid, so my reps were getting higher because I was trying to find it," Hendricks said. This year, he said he'll do less between spring training starts in an effort to stay fresh. Hendricks is slated to start the Cubs' second game of the regular season against the Marlins.
More News
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Avoids arbitration•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Tabbed as Game 5 starter•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Confirmed as Game 1 starter•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Could start Game 1 of NLDS•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Throws five scoreless innings Thursday•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Another quality outing in defeat•
-
All-H2H and All-Roto teams
Good players are typically good across all formats, but some are more impactful in one vs....
-
Takeaways: Soler, Kipnis power up
Early production from unexpected sources like Jorge Soler and Miguel Andujar may already be...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Abreu
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team H2H categories mock
Fewer lineup spots means fewer opportunities to balance the 5x5 categories, according to Scott...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...