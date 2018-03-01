Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Feels healthy this spring

Hendricks said he feels healthier this spring compared to last year, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Last spring, Hendricks dealt with a sore hand, which he attributed to doing too much work on the side. "It made sense with me because at that point in the year, my mechanics weren't solid, so my reps were getting higher because I was trying to find it," Hendricks said. This year, he said he'll do less between spring training starts in an effort to stay fresh. Hendricks is slated to start the Cubs' second game of the regular season against the Marlins.