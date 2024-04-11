Hendricks (0-2) allowed seven runs on nine hits over five innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Padres. He had no walks and struck out two.

Hendricks has now allowed at least five earned runs in all three of his starts, leaving him with an unsightly 12.08 ERA. Home runs have been a problem, as he's allowed five of them so far. The veteran has also never been known for missing a ton of bats, and that's been the case again this year, as he has just eight strikeouts across 12.2 innings. Hendricks made that approach work in the past, but at this point in his career, it's fair to wonder whether he's slipped a little from a skills standpoint. The righty will be a risky fantasy play in his next scheduled start, which is penciled in for Tuesday on the road against the Diamondbacks.