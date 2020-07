Hendricks will start against the Brewers on Opening Day, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Hendricks will get the ball first for Chicago during the shortened 2020 season after impressing during spring training and summer camp. The right-hander will be followed by Yu Darvish. Across 30 starts last season, Hendricks posted a 3.46 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 177 innings.