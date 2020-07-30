Hendricks (1-1) allowed six earned runs on seven hits across 4.1 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Reds. He struck out three and walked two.

This outing was starkly different from Opening Day, when Hendricks threw a complete-game shutout with nine strikeouts. He was hit hardest in the fifth inning Wednesday, when the Reds scored seven times and chased him from the game. The righty's track record suggests he's closer to the pitcher he was in his first start versus his second start, so chalk this one up as a dud on the road in a hitter's park. Hendricks will take the hill again Monday against a less formidable Kansas City lineup.