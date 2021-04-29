Hendricks (1-3) allowed seven runs on 11 hits across 3.2 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Braves. He struck out three and didn't issue any walks.

Hendricks probably doesn't want to see Atlanta again anytime soon, as he's now allowed 14 earned runs in 7.2 innings against the Braves this season. In his other three starts, the righty has allowed just five earned runs in 15 innings. Thankfully, Hendricks won't see Atlanta in his next scheduled start Monday, though he does line up against a potent Dodgers squad. The 31-year-old will carry a 7.54 ERA into that outing, and fantasy managers may want to tread carefully until Hendricks begins to look more like himself.