Hendricks is getting some extra rest between starts, as he is not scheduled to pitch in the two-game series in Baltimore early next week, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

He would have lined up to make one of those starts, as he last pitched Wednesday, but it now seems like his next start will come next weekend against the Yankees. Hendricks has given up 14 earned runs with five strikeouts in 14 innings over his last three starts.