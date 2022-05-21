Hendricks (2-4) allowed seven runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three in five innings to take the loss Sunday against the Diamondbacks.

Hendricks gave up just one run in 14.1 innings over his last two starts, but he had one of his worst outings of the season Friday. Josh Rojas and David Peralta each hit two home runs off him as the right-hander gave up a season-high seven runs. Hendricks has been quite inconsistent early in the season, as he's held the opposition to two or fewer runs in five of his nine starts while giving up at least six runs in three of his outings. He'll attempt to get back on track when he tentatively lines up to face the Reds on the road Wednesday.