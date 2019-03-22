Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Gives up three runs

Hendricks allowed three earned runs on seven hits over 5.2 innings in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Giants. He walked one and struck out three.

The big blow was a two-run home run by Brandon Belt in the first inning, but Hendricks pitched pretty well after that. The righty's 4.96 ERA this spring is disappointing, but he's posted a sub-4.00 ERA in each of his five MLB seasons, so he should be just fine when the regular season rolls around.

