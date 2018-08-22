Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Gives up two runs in loss
Hendricks (9-10) took the loss Tuesday against the Tigers, allowing two earned runs on 10 hits and a walk. He struck out three.
Hendricks allowed plenty of baserunners all night, but after allowing two runs in the first inning, he was able to avoid any further damage. However, the righty only got one run of support and suffered his first loss since July 24. Hendricks now has a 4.04 ERA on the season and will look to get back into the win column in his next outing, which is scheduled for Sunday against the Reds.
