Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Gives up two runs in Wednesday loss

Hendricks (4-4) took the loss Wednesday against the Pirates, allowing two earned runs over five innings of work. He gave up seven hits and a walk while striking out one.

Hendricks allowed a leadoff home run to Josh Harrison and another run in the second inning but settled down from there and pitched reasonably well, though the Cubs' offense offered little support in a 2-1 loss. The righty only threw 71 pitches before getting pulled for a pinch hitter, so he should be fairly fresh for his next start, which is scheduled for Tuesday against the Phillies. Hendricks will take a strong 3.19 ERA into that tilt.