Hendricks (4-4) allowed three runs (one earned) on seven hits and a walk over 6.2 innings Friday, striking out four and earning a win over the Cardinals.
Hendricks allowed an RBI double to Tommy Edman in the third inning and kept the Cardinals tame until Paul Goldschmidt laced a two-run double in the sixth. He earned his second straight win to get to .500 for the first time this season alongside a 4.74 ERA. The 31-year-old right-hander is lined up for a good matchup in Pittsburgh next week.
