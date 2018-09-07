Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Goes five innings in no-decision
Hendricks gave up four runs (one earned) on six hits over five innings and did not factor into the decision in Thursday's 10-inning win over the Nationals. He struck out six.
Hendricks pitched reasonably well and could have escaped with his 12th win of the season with better defense behind him. The big blow against the righty was a two-run home run by Mark Reynolds in the fourth inning, with both of the runs going down as unearned. Hendricks has allowed two earned runs or fewer in his last four starts, and he'll look to keep rolling Tuesday in a pivotal matchup against the Brewers.
