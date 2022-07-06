Cubs manager David Ross said Hendricks will be placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a right shoulder strain, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Hendricks will miss his final two turns through the rotation before the All-Star break after sustaining the injury in Tuesday's win over the Brewers, but he'll be eligible to come off the IL when the Cubs open their second-half schedule July 22 in Philadelphia. It's not yet clear if the veteran right-hander will be ready to go by then, as his availability coming out of the All-Star break will hinge on how much progress he makes in his rehab and throwing program over the next two weeks. He previously avoided the IL last June but still went 13 days between starts after experiencing shoulder fatigue, so it's possible the Cubs take a more conservative approach with his recovery this time around. Hendricks joins five other starting pitchers on the IL, though both Marcus Stroman (shoulder) and Drew Smyly (oblique) appear close to being activated, and either of the two could be an option to replace Hendricks' next turn in the rotation Sunday in Los Angeles.