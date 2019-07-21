Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Goes seven innings in loss

Hendricks (7-8) yielded two runs on four hits and two walks over seven innings Sunday, striking out five and taking the loss against San Diego.

After four scoreless innings to start the afternoon, Fernando Tatis Jr. tagged Hendricks with an RBI single in the fifth before Francisco Mejia put the team ahead on a seventh-inning solo shot. It was another quality start for Hendricks who simply didn't get much help from his offense. He'll carry a 3.41 ERA into Saturday's start in Milwaukee.