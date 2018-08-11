Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Grabs quality start in no decision

Hendricks picked up a quality start in Friday's win over the Nationals but did not factor into the decision. He lasted six innings and allowed a pair of runs on eight hits while striking out five.

Hendricks wasn't dominant but limited the damage, scattering the Nationals' hits and only allowing one extra-base knock. The outing lowered his season ERA to 4.02. He'll next take the hill Wednesday in a key divisional matchup against the Brewers.