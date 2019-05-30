Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Grounds Astros for fifth win

Hendricks (5-4) picked up the win in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over the Astros, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over eight innings while striking out seven.

The right-hander closed out the month of May the same way he began it, by saving the Cubs' bullpen. Hendricks has worked at least eight innings in four of his last six starts, posting a 1.81 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 37:5 K:BB in 44.2 innings over that stretch with a 4-0 record. He'll try to keep his momentum going Tuesday, at home against the Rockies.