Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Had 'phenomenal' spring
Chicago manager David Ross said Hendricks had a "phenomenal" early part of spring, Steve Greenberg of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Ross was expecting a big season out of the righty, though it's unclear when that season will be able to begin due to the coronavirus pandemic. Hendricks posted a 3.46 ERA in 177 innings (30 starts) for the Cubs last year, his fourth straight sub-3.50 ERA season. The 30-year-old doesn't post eye-popping strikeout totals, but he's still one of the most consistent and effective starters in the National League.
