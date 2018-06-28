Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Hammered in eighth loss
Hendricks (5-8) allowed six runs on eight hits and two walks with one strikeout and lasted just 2.2 innings in a loss Wednesday to the Dodgers.
Hendricks served up a pair of home runs in the process and has now given up 16 long balls in as many starts. Hendricks hasn't allowed more than 17 home runs in his career, and this newfound home run problem is the major reason why he owns a 4.21 ERA, which will be a career worst if it doesn't improve. Hendricks will try to get back on track Tuesday against the Tigers.
More News
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Takes loss Thursday•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Earns win Saturday•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Tough-luck loser Sunday•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Allows five runs in Tuesday loss•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Gives up two runs in Wednesday loss•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Shuts down Giants for fourth win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...