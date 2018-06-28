Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Hammered in eighth loss

Hendricks (5-8) allowed six runs on eight hits and two walks with one strikeout and lasted just 2.2 innings in a loss Wednesday to the Dodgers.

Hendricks served up a pair of home runs in the process and has now given up 16 long balls in as many starts. Hendricks hasn't allowed more than 17 home runs in his career, and this newfound home run problem is the major reason why he owns a 4.21 ERA, which will be a career worst if it doesn't improve. Hendricks will try to get back on track Tuesday against the Tigers.