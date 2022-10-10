Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Monday that Hendricks hasn't started a throwing program, but the right-hander is feeling good as he recovers from a capsular tear in his shoulder, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

According to Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic, Hendricks has been in "constant communication" with the Cubs since being shut down in August after he was diagnosed with the injury. The 32-year-old is expected to train at the Cubs' complex in Arizona throughout the offseason and will continue to perform strengthening exercises until he's cleared to start throwing again. Even though the Cubs have a number of young starters who appear ready for extended looks at the big-league level in 2023, a healthy Hendricks will be penciled in for a rotation spot, even after a down season in which he posted a 4.80 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 84.1 innings before the injury surfaced.