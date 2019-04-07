Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Hung with loss

Hendricks (0-2) gave up four runs on eight hits with one walk while striking out four through four innings in a loss to the Brewers on Sunday.

Hendricks allowed nine batters to reach base in only four innings of work and ultimately received credit for the loss against the Brewers. It's been a rough start to the season for Hendricks as he has a 6.48 ERA through two starts. At his best, Hendricks has tremendous ability to suppress home runs and walks, but the right-hander has now surrendered three home runs and four walks in only 8.1 innings of work. His next start will come Saturday against the Angels at Wrigley Field.