Hendricks (3-3) allowed three earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three across 5.1 innings to take the loss Saturday against the White Sox.

Hendricks surrendered two home runs, one in the second inning and the other to lead off the sixth inning. He was fairly strong in between, allowing only one other extra-base hit. Despite taking consecutive losses, Hendricks still maintains a 3.55 ERA and impressive 28:4 K:BB across 38 innings this season. He's penciled in to take his next turn through the rotation Friday at Cincinnati.