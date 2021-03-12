Hendricks allowed four runs on seven hits across three innings in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Rockies. He struck out five.

Hendricks, who skipped his last potential spring start and threw a bullpen session instead, tossed 53 pitches in his outing. "It felt good to just get the pitch count up, honestly," Hendricks said, according to Jordan Bastian of MLB.com. "I felt really strong at the end there, had plenty left." He's still in line to start for the Cubs on Opening Day, though the team has yet to formally name a starter for the April 1 tilt against the Pirates.