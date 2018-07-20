Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Just misses win despite mediocre performance

Hendricks threw 4.2 innings in Thursday's victory over the Cardinals, allowing three runs on nine hits, a walk and a hit by pitch, striking out four. He exited with the lead but did not pitch the five innings required to get the win.

Hendricks was in trouble throughout and was perhaps lucky to not give up more runs. He was fortunate that none of the his 10 other baserunners were on base when Tommy Pham hit a solo shot in the second inning. It was hardly a vintage performance from Hendricks, who's having the worst season of his career. His ERA now sits at a career-high 3.99, while his 18.3 percent strikeout rate and 46.5 percent groundball rate are each lower than all of his three previous full seasons. He's also already given up a career-high 18 homers. He'll look to right the ship Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.