Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Lasts five innings Tuesday

Hendricks allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk across five innings during Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Tigers. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision.

Hendricks totaled only 78 pitches (54 strikes) but was pulled in favor of pinch-hitter Tommy La Stella in the bottom of the fifth inning, who started a three-run rally and which got Hendricks off the hook for the loss. The 28-year-old has a 1-4 record with 6.75 ERA and 1.67 WHIP in six starts since the start of June, and is currently scheduled to take the mound at San Francisco next Monday.