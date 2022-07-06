Hendricks was removed from Tuesday's start at Milwaukee due to right shoulder soreness, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The veteran right-hander took some extra time between starts in early June due to shoulder fatigue, and it appears the issue resurfaced during Tuesday's outing. Hendricks lasted three innings before making his exit and gave up two runs on two hits with four strikeouts and two walks. It's unclear if the injury will necessitate a stint on the injury list this time around.