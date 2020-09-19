Hendricks (6-4) earned the win Friday after holding the Twins scoreless with 10 strikeouts across eight innings. He allowed three hits and one walk.

Hendricks whiffed a season-high 10 batters to help the Cubs win their fifth straight game. After tossing 104 pitches -- including 73 for strikes -- the right-hander fell just shy of recording his fifth career shutout and second of the season. Hendricks now sports a 1.21 ERA in September and a 2.93 ERA overall across 11 starts. The 30-year-old will look to continue his success with a favorable matchup Wednesday at Pittsburgh.