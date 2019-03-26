Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Likely to be fourth starter

Hendricks is slated to be the Cubs' fourth starter to begin the season behind Jon Lester, Yu Darvish and Cole Hamels, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Hendricks has a career 3.07 ERA and 1.11 WHIP, but Chicago's rotation is stacked, so the righty will have to settle for being a top-tier fourth starter to begin the season. He should still be able to record good ratios and pick up plenty of wins backed by a strong offense in the Windy City.

