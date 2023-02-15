Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer told reporters Wednesday that Hendricks (shoulder) is likely to miss the start of the season,Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

While the club is preparing for Hendricks to miss the start of the season, Hoyer notes that the team isn't ready to place the right-hander on the 60-day injured list at this point. While the 33-year-old is obviously behind in his program, it is expected that he will be able to start throwing off the mound soon as he recovers from the capsular tear that sidelined him for the second half of the 2022 campaign. Hendricks wasn't particularly effective in his time with the Cubs last year as seen in a 4.80 ERA in 84.1 innings of work, and there's more risk than reward in his fantasy potential a this stage in hi career.