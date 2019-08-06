Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Logs another solid start

Hendricks didn't factor into the decision against the Athletics on Monday, giving up two earned runs on one hit over 6.1 innings, striking out five and walking two as the Cubs eventually prevailed 6-5.

Hendricks yielded a two-run homer to Marcus Semien in the third inning, but that was the only hit he gave up in the contest, as he churned out another excellent stat line. The right-hander has now given up two runs or fewer and thrown at least five innings in each of his last five starts, a stretch that has lowered his ERA to 3.06 and his WHIP to 1.09 through 126.2 innings. He'll look to keep it rolling in his next start, which will see him take on the Reds in a Saturday road matchup.