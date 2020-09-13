Hendricks covered 7.2 innings and didn't factor into the decision Saturday in the Cubs' 4-2 win over the Brewers. He gave up two runs on six hits and no walks while striking out seven.

Hendricks wasn't quite as good as he was in his previous matchup with Milwaukee on Opening Day -- a complete-game shutout with nine strikeouts -- but he still delivered another stellar outing to drop his season ERA and WHIP to 3.29 and 1.05, respectively. He was on the hook for the loss after departing with the Cubs facing a 2-0 deficit, but a three-run home run by Jason Heyward and a solo shot by Ildemaro Vargas in the ninth inning spared Hendricks from dropping to 5-5. Saturday's game was the first time in his 10 starts this season that Hendricks didn't factor into a decision.