Hendricks (2-3) allowed just one run across seven innings to earn the win in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers. He gave up seven hits and a walk while striking out six.

Hendricks helped out the Chicago bullpen by going the distance in the seven-inning game, and the righty was much better than he was in his last outing, when he allowed seven runs across 3.2 innings. He actually blanked Los Angeles until there was one out in the seventh, when Keibert Ruiz connected for a solo home run. Hendricks has allowed seven runs on two different occasions this season, both against Atlanta, which has inflated ERA to 6.07 even after the strong start Tuesday. He'll look to keep whittling down that number in his next scheduled appearance Sunday against the Pirates.