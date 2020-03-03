Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Looks sharp Monday

Hendricks tossed three perfect innings with three strikeouts in Monday's Cactus League game against the Angels.

Hendricks has been dialed in to begin the spring, as he's allowed just one hit and no runs in his first five innings of work. Yu Darvish and Jon Lester might grab more headlines in Chicago, but Hendricks has been outstanding for the Cubs since his debut in 2014. Last season, the righty posted a 3.46 ERA and 1.13 WHIP across 177 innings of work, and similar numbers should be expected in 2020 from one of the league's most consistent starters.