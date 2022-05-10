Hendricks (2-3) picked up the win Monday, scattering three hits and a walk over 8.2 scoreless innings in a 6-0 victory over the Padres. He struck out seven.

The veteran right-hander was given a chance to complete his first shutout since 2020, but after Hendricks issued his first free pass of the game to Jake Cronenworth in the bottom of the ninth, he got the hook after 116 pitches (80 strikes). Hendricks at least recorded his second quality start of the season, but in his other five outings, he has a rough 7.33 ERA.