President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Hendricks (illness) is feeling better after being scratched ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday against the Brewers, but the Cubs have yet to determine when he'll be ready to rejoin the rotation, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Hendricks was experiencing symptoms of congestion and was scratched out of an abundance of caution, and since leaving Milwaukee to return to Chicago, he's tested negative for COVID-19. Assuming Hendricks continues to test negative over the next couple of days and his condition keeps improving, he may have a chance to rejoin the rotation during this weekend's series with Atlanta. Alec Mills made a spot start for Hendricks on Tuesday and would line up for another turn Sunday if Hendricks can't go.