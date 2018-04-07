Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: No-decision against Brewers
Hendricks gave up nine hits and four earned runs with a walk and a strikeout over five innings in a no-decision against the Brewers on Friday.
After shutting down the Marlins in his first start of the year, Hendricks proved a bit more vulnerable against the Brewers as he surrendered the four runs on two-run homers to Eric Thames and Travis Shaw. The outing raised his ERA from 1.50 to 4.09 and opponents are hitting .283 off him so far this year. Hendricks will look to get back on track in his next start against the Pirates on Thursday.
More News
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Takes no-decision Friday•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Start pushed to Friday•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Pitches well in no-decision•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Will start second game of regular season•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Tosses bullpen session•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Scratched from minor-league game•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...