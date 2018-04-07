Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: No-decision against Brewers

Hendricks gave up nine hits and four earned runs with a walk and a strikeout over five innings in a no-decision against the Brewers on Friday.

After shutting down the Marlins in his first start of the year, Hendricks proved a bit more vulnerable against the Brewers as he surrendered the four runs on two-run homers to Eric Thames and Travis Shaw. The outing raised his ERA from 1.50 to 4.09 and opponents are hitting .283 off him so far this year. Hendricks will look to get back on track in his next start against the Pirates on Thursday.