Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: No-decision against Cardinals

Hendricks didn't factor into the decision against the Cardinals on Thursday, giving up four earned runs on eight hits over 5.1 innings, striking out six and walking one as the Cubs eventually fell 5-4.

Hendricks had given up just one run in each of his last three starts, but he couldn't keep it going in this contest, with the Cardinals tagging him for three of his four earned runs in the fifth and sixth innings before chasing him from the contest after 95 pitches. The right-hander still sports solid numbers, with a 3.37 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 145:32 K:BB across 171 innings. He's scheduled to take the mound for his final start of the regular season in a Wednesday road matchup against the Pirates.