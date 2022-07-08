Hendricks underwent an MRI on his right shoulder Thursday that revealed no structural damage, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
This news eliminates the possibility of surgery to correct the shoulder issue, which likely would have sidelined Hendricks for the rest of the season. There's no timetable for his return, though the team expects to update Hendicks' status once they finish their weekend series in Los Angeles.
More News
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Goes on IL with shoulder strain•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Leaves with shoulder soreness•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Cruises to win Thursday•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Dominant in Friday's win•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Roughed up in loss•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Strikes out six in no-decision•