Hendricks (shoulder) is not expected to make any appearances this Cactus League, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Hendricks is doing well, though, having completed the first of 10 bullpen sessions the Cubs have planned as the pitcher makes his way back from last year's shoulder issues. He'll progress to live batting practice and then extended spring training games before heading out on a rehab assignment. The team hasn't offered a specific timetable for Hendricks' return to the big-league rotation, but he seems likely to miss at least the first month or so and perhaps more.