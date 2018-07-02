Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Not in line for two-start week
Hendricks will take the hill for the Cubs' first game of the week Tuesday against the Tigers, but isn't expected to pick up a second start over the weekend versus the Reds, MLB.com reports.
Team off days Monday and Thursday would allow manager Joe Maddon to temporarily streamline the rotation if desired, but it appears the Cubs are planning to dole out one start apiece to each of their rotation members during the five-game week. Tyler Chatwood (4.54 ERA, 8.1 BB/9) has been the most unreliable of the Cubs' starters this season, but Hendricks' recent form hasn't been much better, which may explain why Maddon may not be eager to go with a four-man staff this week. During his five June starts, Hendricks failed to cover more than six innings and posted a 7.03 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 18:15 K:BB.
