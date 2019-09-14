Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Notches 11th victory

Hendricks (11-9) picked up the win against the Pirates on Saturday, giving up one run on seven hits over six innings, striking out two and walking none as the Cubs won 14-1.

Hendricks was able to cruise to his 11th victory with heavy run support. It was the 29-year-old's third consecutive strong outing, a stretch of starts during which he's logged 17.2 innings while allowing just three earned runs. Overall, Hendricks is sporting a 3.26 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 139:31 K:BB across 165.2 innings. His next start will be Thursday at home against the Cardinals.