Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Opening series in Milwaukee

Hendricks will start Friday's game against the Brewers, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Hendricks originally lined up to start Saturday's contest, but manager Joe Maddon opted to shuffle his rotation following Thursday's scheduled off day. The 29-year-old has a 3.60 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 20:7 K:BB in four starts since coming off the injured list in early July.

More News
Our Latest Stories