Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Opening series in Milwaukee
Hendricks will start Friday's game against the Brewers, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Hendricks originally lined up to start Saturday's contest, but manager Joe Maddon opted to shuffle his rotation following Thursday's scheduled off day. The 29-year-old has a 3.60 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 20:7 K:BB in four starts since coming off the injured list in early July.
More News
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Goes seven innings in loss•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Takes no-decision in quality start•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Takes seventh loss•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Takes loss after rain delay•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Confirmed as Tuesday's starter•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Set to return Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wednesday Waiver Wire: Go streak
Heath Cummings says this is the time of year for riding hot streaks.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's a proper valuation for DJ LeMahieu, really? Scott White changes his tune in the latest...
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...
-
Waiver Wire: Catching Rays
Heath Cummings has five under-owned players you need to add for the stretch run.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start