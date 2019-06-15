Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Out with shoulder inflammation
Hendricks was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with right shoulder inflammation, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The injury perhaps explains Hendricks' poor start against the Dodgers on Friday in which he lasted just 4.1 innings while allowing five runs. He'd cruised to a 1.99 ERA over his last eight starts prior to Friday, so it doesn't appear as though this is a problem he's been dealing with for a long time. It's not clear when the Cubs expect him to return. Rowan Wick was called up in a corresponding move.
