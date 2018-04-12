Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Outdueled Thursday

Hendricks (0-1) was a tough-luck loser Thursday against the Pirates, as he allowed just two earned runs over six innings of work. He gave up five hits and three walks while striking out seven.

Hendricks was good but Pittsburgh starter Trevor Williams was just a little better, holding the Cubs to a single run in his six innings of work. All of the damage against Hendricks came on a pair of solo home runs, and he's now given up four home runs through his first three starts. On a more positive note, the seven strikeouts more than doubled his season total. Hendricks will look to keep pitching well and hopefully get his first win of the season Tuesday against the Cardinals at home.