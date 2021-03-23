Manager David Ross announced Monday that Hendricks will start the Cubs' April 1 season opener versus the Pirates, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
He'll get the ball for the second Opening Day in a row, hoping to deliver another gem of a performance after he struck out nine in a complete-game shutout of the Brewers in the Cubs' 2020 season opener. Though Hendricks achieved his highest game score of last season in that outing against Milwaukee, he was in stellar form most every time he toed the rubber. He finished the abbreviated 60-game campaign with a 2.88 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 64:8 K:BB in 81.1 innings across his 12 starts, once again overcoming his lack of a power arsenal with elite command and control. With Yu Darvish getting dealt to San Diego over the offseason, Hendricks is now the unquestioned staff ace for Chicago.