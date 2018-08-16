Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Picks up win against Brewers

Hendricks (9-9) picked up the win Wednesday against the Brewers, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out eight across six innings.

Hendricks was able to keep the Brewers in check for the most part in this one, allowing just two extra-base hits while matching his season-high strikeout total. The right-hander hasn't been dominant in August (5.09 ERA in three starts), but he's picked up a pair of wins thanks to some solid run support, which was the case again Wednesday as the Cubs piled up seven runs through the first four innings. Next up will be a road start against the lowly Tigers on Tuesday.