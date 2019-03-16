Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Pitches better Saturday

Hendricks tossed 3.1 innings of one-run ball in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks. He allowed five hits and two walks, while striking out two.

The seven baserunners is a bit concerning, but this was still a step in the right direction for Hendricks, who came into the start with a 6.14 ERA through his first three appearances of the spring. The 29-year-old righty has been consistently productive the last few seasons, so he should put up good results as soon as the regular season rolls around.

