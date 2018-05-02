Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Pitches well in loss Tuesday
Hendricks (2-2) took the loss Tuesday against the Rockies, allowing three earned runs over 7.2 innings. He gave up four hits and two walks while striking out five.
Hendricks pitched fairly well in this one but was outdueled by Jon Gray, who allowed just a single run over seven innings. The righty was done in by three Colorado solo home runs, and he's now allowed multiple homers in three of his six starts this season. Hendricks will look to limit the long ball and get back into the win column in his next start Monday against the Marlins, a team he held to just one run over six innings back on March 30.
