Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Pitches well in no-decision

Hendricks gave up one run on four hits and three walks over six innings while striking out five in Friday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Marlins.

The right-hander looked good in his first outing of the season, throwing 55 of 88 pitches for strikes, but Hendricks had no chance at a win in a game that wasn't decided until the 17th inning. He'll next take the mound Thursday in Milwaukee.